RTW Investments LP Has $28.46 Million Stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 12.84% of Exagen worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

