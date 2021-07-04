RTW Investments LP Has $127.55 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 2.0% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.59% of Cerner worth $127,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

