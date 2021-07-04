RTW Investments LP Cuts Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

RTW Investments LP lessened its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,845 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.06% of BELLUS Health worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.16. 906,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,508. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

