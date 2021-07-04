RTW Investments LP Buys 1,688,625 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. iTeos Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $94,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,297 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 418,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

