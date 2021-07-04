RTW Investments LP Acquires New Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Connect Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 103,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,805. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

