Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $42.24 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

