Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Set at $146.00 by Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) received a $146.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

