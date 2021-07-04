Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

