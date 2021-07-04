Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) versus Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Financial Review

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92

Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 663.36%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $61.70, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Evoke Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45%

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,120.24 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.52 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -18.33

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

