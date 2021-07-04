Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.