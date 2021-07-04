Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

DHI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. 1,499,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

