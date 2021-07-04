Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

