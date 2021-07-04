Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.84. The company had a trading volume of 780,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

