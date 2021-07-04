Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 172.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 192,473 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

