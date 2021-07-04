Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

