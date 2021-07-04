Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

