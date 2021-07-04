ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 41.2% in June

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

SOL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,949. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

