Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA:RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.46.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

