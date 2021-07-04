Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $15.21 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 222,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,877. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

