Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,698 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,698 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Masonite International worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.