Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 351,200 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acacia Research worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ACTG stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $115,098 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

