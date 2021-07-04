Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.41 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Vista Outdoor worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $5,632,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.26 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

