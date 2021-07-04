Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $739.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.24.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.