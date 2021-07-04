Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Global Cord Blood worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

