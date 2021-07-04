Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

