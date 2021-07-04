Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Regal Beloit makes up 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Regal Beloit worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

