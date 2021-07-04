Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.