Raymond James Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $200.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -204.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,767 shares of company stock worth $1,699,073. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

