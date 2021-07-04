RAMP Price Up 12% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 12% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $61.05 million and $7.02 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.24 or 0.00794995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,904,589 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

