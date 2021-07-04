Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.72. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.