Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 19,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,572,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm has a market cap of $556.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

