Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.46 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

