Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $177,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

