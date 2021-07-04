Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

TTMI stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

