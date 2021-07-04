Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $5,922,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

