Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

