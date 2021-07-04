Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,635 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.