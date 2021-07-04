Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 4,120 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6,539.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 68.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BankUnited by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 331,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.83 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

