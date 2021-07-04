Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $5.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $27.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.60 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $565.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

