Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

