Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Boosted by Analyst

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FVCBankcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FVCB opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.