Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 815,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIM remained flat at $$4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 110,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

