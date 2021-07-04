PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $337,489.69 and $222.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,493.38 or 1.00022350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00034700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007783 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

