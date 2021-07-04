PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

PCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

PCT stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

