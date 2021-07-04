Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS GZPFY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

