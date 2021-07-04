Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,665 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,154 shares of company stock worth $49,338,720. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.40. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

