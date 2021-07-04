Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.07 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $473.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

