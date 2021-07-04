Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $24.21 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $385,851,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.