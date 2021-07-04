Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

