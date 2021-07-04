Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of EXR opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $170.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

